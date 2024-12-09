12/09/2024



Updated at 1:55 p.m.























He Sevilla FC will face the UD Almeríaa team from LaLiga Hypermotion (Second division), in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup. The tie will be played in a single match at the facilities of the rival from Nervion, the UD Almería Stadiumthe first weekend of January (3, 4 and 5) being, in this sense, the first official match of 2025 for García Pimienta’s men. And the first also without the legend Jesús Navas.

Rubi’s Almería is currently the third classified in the Second Division, in promotion play off positions. He has accumulated 11 official matches without losing between the league and the Cup. He is a serious candidate to return to First Division and maintains high-level footballers in his ranks such as Marc Pubill, Sergio Arribas or the Colombian Luis Suárez, top scorer in the category with 12 goals.

The Sevillistas have so far passed two rounds. In the first round, they got rid of the modest Las Rozas CF by 0-3, while in the second round they beat UE Olot by 1-3. None of the rivals has so far challenged the white and red team in the tournament.

In this round of sixteen, where there will still be no VAR, The four teams from the Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid, Barça, Athletic Club and Mallorca) are now entering, which have been distributed in this Monday’s draw to the four remaining teams of the Second RFEF. For Sevilla FC, there were nine possible opponents from the Second Division and three from the First RFEF.