The cold is here to stay, and this past weekend we have already seen the first snowfalls of December, although they will not be the only ones since the weather forecasts indicate that heavy snowfalls are coming in the coming days, some have even put the towns on alert. affected autonomous communities.

As we have already seen in recent months, climate change is causing storms and other natural phenomena to be much more intense and stronger, such as the last DANA that devastated many areas of the Valencian Community, Castilla La Mancha and Catalonia.

And one of the ways to prepare for possible storms and heavy snowfall is to have the Civil Protection alert system called ES-Alert. This system uses a technology based on sending messages by radio signal, which They reach all mobile phones that are within range of the antennas that emit them.

It stands out not only for its immediate receptionbut also why is not affected by possible network saturation of telephony derived from the emergency. Besides that emits a loud beep so that regardless of whether you have the phone at hand or not, you hear it and are alert.

To receive notifications from said system, it is necessary to have this option activated in the phone settings. Most phones have the configuration activated by default, but in recent hours many users have warned on social networks that this was not the case in all cases.

How to activate ES-Alert on Android phones

If you have an Android phone and you want to receive Civil Protection alerts, what you have to do is:

Go to Settings. Look for the Security and emergencies option. Select Wireless Emergency Alerts. And click on Allow alerts.

Maybe depending on the model or manufacturer These steps to follow vary in terms of the name of the options, but in general terms this is how it is done.

How to activate ES-Alert on iPhone

If you have an iPhone, what you have to do is:

Go to Settings. Click on Notifications. Scroll down until you find the ES-Alert option. And select Pre-Civil Protection Alerts.

The truth is that Even with this option disabled, many users have claimed to have received the alertsso perhaps it is not strictly necessary, although it does not hurt to activate this function to ensure that we always receive these types of alerts that can save our lives.