The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, criticized this Monday the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, for being focused on “an audit” to see “if he can exonerate” the former minister José Luis Ábalos in the so-called ‘ Koldo’ case instead of taking care of its role and setting the rates that public transport will have in 2025.

“If Óscar Puente is currently auditing Ábalos’ contracts to see if he can blame Ábalos in any way, for any irregularity, then It is not, in my opinion, what it should be.“, defended the mayor of the capital in statements to Onda Cero collected by Europa Press.

In this sense, he has denounced that with just two weeks left until the end of the year, the Government has not yet announced whether the public transport bonuses will be maintained for 2025, which in the case of the Community of Madrid reach 60%. “Of course, with the cross and judicial route that they have this week, they are not where they need to be,” Almeida ironically said.

The mayor of Madrid has asked Minister Puente “to leave for a moment the list of Ábalos contracts” and “to talk about the money that all Spaniards need right now”, an issue that also affects the capital, with more than 470 million travelers that the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will have in 2025, a “historical record.”

“Users have to have a certain security and in this case the Government of Spain You have to stop making the partridge dizzy and say once and for all if these bonuses to the public transport system are going to be maintained,” he stressed.

“Not everything goes”

The mayor has also referred to the decision of the Supreme Court to admit for processing the lawsuit of Alberto González Amador, partner of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, against the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, for an alleged illegitimate interference in his right to honor. “Not everything goes. It is not worth organizing State operations from the Moncloa Palace, filtering documents that are part of a summaryand it is certainly not worth defaming the president’s partner in this case,” he highlighted.

Along these lines, he has called it “astonishing” that in a rule of law someone “criticizes a person simply because they go to court, because they think their honor has been harmed.” “We’ll see how it endsbut, of course, María Jesús Montero, at least in general, should moderate her tone and her speech,” he concluded.

Furthermore, Martínez-Almeida has stressed that with the Government of Pedro Sánchez the lie “has become naturalized”. “The President of the Government says that he is not lying, but that he changes his mind. With that, what he is devaluing the value of truth in politics,” he explained.

In line, the mayor of the capital has defended that a change of opinion in politics must serve “the general interest” and be accompanied by explanations. “Not from one day to the next as Pedro Sánchez does, who has installed a toxic climate, a climate in which the truth has no value, in which lies have been naturalized as another weapon of politics and in which simply everything worth it as long as he is president of the Government,” he concluded.