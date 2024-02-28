Funcom has announced the next event dedicated to Dune Awakeninga real “Direct” entirely focused on the new MMO survival game centered on the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert.

The Dune Awakening Direct will be held on March 4, 2024 at 6:00 pm Italian, presented by Joe Gschwind and containing new videos on the game in question, which will allow you to have a more precise idea of ​​its structure and mechanics.

According to reports, during the presentation there will be an opportunity to see a trailer that will reveal the gameplay and a video featurette entitled “Creating Worlds, from Book to Film to Game”, which probably explains the work carried out on the original sources and the creative process which led from books to films to video games.