Funcom has announced the next event dedicated to Dune Awakeninga real “Direct” entirely focused on the new MMO survival game centered on the science fiction universe created by Frank Herbert.
The Dune Awakening Direct will be held on March 4, 2024 at 6:00 pm Italian, presented by Joe Gschwind and containing new videos on the game in question, which will allow you to have a more precise idea of its structure and mechanics.
According to reports, during the presentation there will be an opportunity to see a trailer that will reveal the gameplay and a video featurette entitled “Creating Worlds, from Book to Film to Game”, which probably explains the work carried out on the original sources and the creative process which led from books to films to video games.
From book to film to game
The correspondence with the launch of the film Dune 2 will obviously play in favor of this new survival from Funcom, but it is still a very interesting project, so the event is worth following.
In recent days we saw a video on building bases within Funcom's survival MMO, which showed some game situations in a little more detail.
In essence, it is a title that leads the player to claim a land on Arrakis, build a base and then set out to collect resources, essentially trying to survive among the many threats on the planet and try to assert themselves within the complex system political and economic world of Dune.
