Almeida makes a triumphant assessment of his management in 2024 and believes that the king’s speech was “impeccable”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, made a “very positive” assessment this Thursday of his 2024 management, despite the harsh criticism he received from all opposition groups during the last extraordinary plenary session held in Cibeles in the that the budgets for 2025 were approved thanks to the absolute majority of the PP. “We have consolidated the Madrid of illusion. We can feel proud of being the best civil society in Spain, which does not set goals and wants to continue growing,” he stated in the last press conference of the year that he offered together with the vice mayor and spokesperson for his Government, Inmaculada Sanz. . Furthermore, he has predicted that next year “he should even improve” all the work that his Government team has carried out in recent months.

“Important decisions have been made such as the Birth Plan, providing better conditions to our services, implementing infrastructure, also generating developments to build homes, improving air quality data,” the mayor stuck out his chest. “The idea of ​​Madrid is based on being a place of prosperity, wealth and employment and, at the same time, not telling people how to live or what they have to think.” Almeida has stressed that all his desire is for the capital to be a place where people do not have to be told how they should live, what they should do, or what they should think.” Neither nor “pretend to direct their lives”

He then announced that in January of the year that is about to begin they will begin to work on the Capital Law, “continuing with the consultations and executing large infrastructures such as the A-5, Castellana Norte or the burying of Calle 30 at the height of Sales”, among other issues.

The king’s speech, “impeccable”

On the other hand, the mayor has described it as “impeccable” Christmas speech by King Felipe VI, ensuring that he knew how to “connect with the social majority in Spain.” Furthermore, he considers that he “taught and marked the way for politicians” on where the debate should go, which in his opinion “must have a different aspect than what exists at the moment” on issues such as housing or immigration. All of this without “raising walls with those who do not think the same”, since, as Felipe VI said, “difference does not have to mean ending diversity” but must serve to “enrich coexistence.”

“The King shows us the way. His Majesty tells us politicians what the people on the street want,” he stressed, later recalling the images in Paiporta after DANA “where despite the fact that the security services recommended that it was more prudent for him to withdraw, “He preferred to be next to the people.” “I’m not going to build a wall, I refuse. I refuse that society has to speak with loudspeakers because there is a wall between us. “I want to talk face to face with the neighbors, but also with the representatives of other parties,” he assured.

The Madrid councilor recalled in this connection the dialectical clash he had with the socialist spokesperson, Reyes Maroto, in the last plenary session, in which the PP failed her with the support of Vox. Then Almeida referred to the “heavy policies” of the left. “That expression may seem better to some and worse to others, but it falls within what is political debate.” “It can be perfectly understood that Mrs. Maroto’s policies are not those that I share and that they seem repetitive to me,” he said, but these clashes, he added, should not be understood “as confrontation or tension. “I neither insulted nor disqualified,” he defended himself.

“The king expressly said that we have to abide by the Constitution and its spirit, and that spirit is indisputable that it came precisely from dialogue and agreement between different parties,” he remarked, giving as an example the good understanding they demonstrated. Manuel Fraga and the leader of the PCE, Santiago Carrillo”, to whom the leader of the then Popular Alliance introduced him. ”I like to remember that scene because I think that is the Spain we have to build,” he reflected.