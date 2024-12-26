



He Betis is determined to reinforce Manuel Pellegrini’s squad during the winter transfer market. The green and white team knows, however, that many of the options it has to strengthen its team involve being able to close some losses. Some footballers are in the window to leave the club and one of them is Iker Losada.

The Galician footballer 23 years He arrived at Betis last summer from Ferrol Racing and has not managed to perform as expected. Manuel Pellegrini has given him opportunities to demonstrate his potential, but he has shown himself to be a timid footballer when it comes to taking the ball to the opponent’s goal.

During the season there are numerous footballers who make up the Betic midfield who have been injured. Isco, William Carvalho, Lo Celso and Cardoso have allowed Losada to have space alongside Betis Deportivo players like Mateo and Guirao. Now Pellegrini has all his players and the Galician is left without a place.

That is why now The possibility opens up that the player leaves the Betis discipline a few months later.. Although the green and white team wants to generate capital gains, in the case of Iker Losada the most feasible thing if an exit were to occur now is for it to be in the form of assignment.









Losada was one of the footballers who were not included in Betis’ A list for the Conference League and everything indicates that, whether he continues on the team or not for the remainder of the season, he will still not appear in said list of registered players.