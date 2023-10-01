Chechito, popular Peruvian singer, was present in one of the editions of the program ‘Whoever sends’, in which the public could learn a little more about the life of the nicknamed ‘Bad Bunny of the Peruvian Chicha’. Thus, the television program hosted by María Pía Copello made a report, in which you could see some of his presentations and how little by little he became one of the most sought-after artists of the moment. Also, some curious facts, such as the Peruvian soccer team of which he is a fan.

“Yes, Chechito is a revelation. In his free time he plays soccer and breaks it with the ball like every good Sporting Cristal fan.“, is heard in the report about the young interpreter of ‘Pienso en ti’. In this way, his fans now know more about the famous vocalist of Los Cómplices de la Cumbia and his hobbies away from the stage.