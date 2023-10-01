José Mourinho enjoys his Roma’s return to success, gives the players a standing ovation at the Olimpico (leaving out) and even launches some digs: “In the first half we conceded something, but I also saw a great team compactness, an enormous effort from Bove and Paredes in the middle of the pitch and also from the wingers. We faced an excellent team that has nothing of Serie B in terms of how it presents itself and how it is organised.”

Then here’s the jab. The question is about the goal scored by Pellegrini but Mou broadens the discussion: “Fortunately Romelu scored because otherwise they would have said it was my fault. The reality, however, is different: Lukaku scored in Manchester, he did it at Inter and now He also scores for us. He scores goals everywhere and luckily I’m not the one who destroys his qualities.” The thought then returns to the phrase from the day before: “I’m not the problem”. Mourinho reiterates: “Three months ago I was loved. Everyone was in a panic if I had left. Three months later, we had a horrible start but depending on many factors. I knew that the boys would show what we are. I am very happy with how they have done won the match. When you lose a match like the one in Genoa it’s not easy. You have to be balanced and have the mental structure to enter the pitch. We’ve never felt the cheering from our fans. We arrived here today and it was the same thing Some kids could hear the boos but for the fans it seemed like we had won in Genoa.” Speaking of the emergency in defense Mou looks at other people’s houses: “Today I saw Juve: when Bremer got injured and Rugani came on I thought: ‘How lucky you are, Max’. I don’t have this luck. We hope for a small miracle for the next matches but I don’t know. The future? I have nothing to think about until June 30th.”