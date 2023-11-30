vDelay, reversed train order, cancellation due to lack of staff. Planning with the train means building up frustration tolerance, building in buffers, and adjusting to irregularities that have become the norm. And yet: almost every second person is very satisfied or satisfied with their local public transport offer. This is one of the results of a representative study by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy on behalf of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). However, the difference between residents of large cities and those in rural areas is striking; city dwellers like local public transport, while those in the surrounding areas give it poor marks. This dichotomy is also noticeable in topics relating to cars.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

First, something basic. Individual mobility is highly valued; the car plays the dominant role for the overwhelming majority of those surveyed. 74 percent of the population consider the car to be indispensable in their everyday life. The bicycle comes in second place with 49 percent, followed by public transport. Interesting: only three percent of those surveyed mentioned car sharing, which was highlighted in the media for a while.