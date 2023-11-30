The official site Gundam.info has announced the calendar of free streaming on the YouTube channel of the saga Mobile Suit Gundam intended for Western audiences. The only change for the month of December is the arrival (or rather, the return) of the second television series set in the calendar Cosmic Erathat is to say Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINYsequel to Gundam SEED and second series to be recovered in anticipation of the feature film Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM coming to Japanese theaters next January 26, 2024.

Set two years after the end of the events of SEED, SEED DESTINY sees as the protagonist Shinn Asukasoldier of ZAFT enlisted after an accident that took away his family. Pilot ofImpulse Gundam aboard the battleship Minervawill see another war break out when theEarth Alliance will steal three Mobile Suit prototypes from a ZAFT base before the incredulous eyes of Cagalli And Athrun. Shinn’s fate will inevitably intersect with that of Kirawho the boy holds responsible for the tragedy that took his beloved sister away from him.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY HD Remasterthe new edition of the series consisting of 50 episodes, will be available next time December 15th free to air on the YouTube channel GundamInfo.

Those who reside in the United States (or those who own a VPN), for a short time longer, will be able to recover two other animated productions on the same YouTube channel: the television series Turn A Gundam and the cinematic pentalogy of GUNDAM: Reconguista in Gboth directed by Yoshiyuki Tominooriginal creator of the franchise.

Source: Gundam.info