Massimiliano Allegri does not like to talk about referees and does not escape the rule even after Juventus-Inter. Even if the double intervention of the Var, to assign the penalty on Dumfries and then to make him repeat, made him mad. “Let’s avoid saying things that are not needed so much now, let’s talk about the performance. We created a lot, shot on goal and this defeat is a real shame. also good on a technical level. Vlahovic has touched a lot of balls, we have produced fast actions near the area. I had already decided on this attacking formation from the beginning of the week, very well also Rabiot who has always been criticized and tonight he played a great game “. See also F1 | Alfa Romeo surprise: C42 shakedown at Fiorano!

FUTURE – Allegri is already talking about next season. “We are definitely out of the championship race, now we have to score as many points as possible to finish fourth and prepare as best we can for the next championship, there are all the conditions to grow. Having said that, we have to honor these seven games in the best possible way, and we also need to score points. because Roma are still less than five from us. In the decisive matches this year we also paid for negative episodes, we need to improve but we are already on the right path. Locatelli? He had a problem with the collateral, he will be missing for about twenty days “.

SASSOLINI – “At the end of the season – Allegri continues – we will have to meet with the club as always and score points on the team of the future, but we will have time and a way. In any case, we will have some regrets about this year: even with Villarreal the game has some incredible, I saw it yesterday and as usual the judgments that we thought were right … not even by mistake they were right.You need to understand players and football before speaking, but even there we lost so let’s shut up it’s better. Who wins the Scudetto? I always thought that Inter were favorites and now they also have a better schedule. If they had lost here, everything would have changed, but now this victory is a big boost of confidence. “ See also Inzaghi: "Everyone gives Inter the favorite? But they didn't say it on October 20 ..."

SARCASTIC RABIOT – Even the French did not like Irrati’s refereeing. The midfielder chose Instagram to challenge the direction of Juve-Inter: “Excellent game, good everyone! Too bad the result, but it’s difficult to play 11 against 12!”

