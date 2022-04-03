“It was a great Juventus”. Massimiliano Allegri has little to blame for his Juve after the home defeat against Inter. “I think this team has room for improvement, we are improving, today we have verticalized more, we have found more strikers, there have been some insertions, we have also played a good game on a technical level, I am happy about this. From now on it will finally be possible to say that Juventus are definitively cut off from the Scudetto “, says the coach to Dazn,” If we had won? to score as many points as possible to keep fourth place and prepare for next year, in the starting blocks, to try and win the championship “.

“There are margins for this team to improve, next year will be a year they play together. Already today I liked the team more, Rabiot, Zakaria himself, in seeking verticalizations. Vlahovic has touched many balls, there have been many fast action close to the area, good technique. I think we have all the conditions to ensure that next year we will start to win the championship. We will meet after a year spent together and therefore we will certainly do better “, he adds.