The Juve coach comments on the 4-0 suffered by Atletico. And on the transfer market: “We are these, but already in this way we can start the championship well if we are more bad, with the three points up for grabs it will be different”

“This defeat can only do us good”, says Massimiliano Allegri after the 4-0 defeat at Continassa against Atletico Madrid in the last pre-season test of Juve before the debut in Serie A in August against Sassuolo: “In addition to the disqualified Kean and Rabiot and to those like Pogba and McKennie who is out longer, there is Cuadrado with this gastroenteritis, so we are these and with these we must absolutely bring home the three points. Sassuolo have technique and have the same team as last year: we will have to be very good, have a different attitude ”.

Market – Morata’s object of desire, almost unattainable by now on the market, has highlighted certain gaps, but Allegri is not unbalanced on the possibilities of his arrival: “I cannot say anything about Morata because he is an Atletico player. He did Bremer very well, Gatti did well. In the second half we had more rhythm: it is normal that it goes like this if we allow Atletico the counter-attack, which is his bread, and not enough attention on inactive balls “. And again on the market: “Right now we have to work with these people we have and with whom we have all the qualities and possibilities to start the championship well, but we need to crack down on our attitude: be more bad, win some odds in more like Atletico demonstrated today ”. See also Muñoz, to appear in the 'big fifth' (Arriving at the 'green')

Tiredness – Allegri’s analysis started with the theme of fatigue: “Atletico Madrid are one of the strongest teams in Europe with an important squad. We also got there a little tired, we worked a lot this week after returning from America, but they are certainly not extenuating – says the Juventus coach -. From all the negative things we have to draw the positive aspect: the teaching is that we only have one week to prepare ourselves as best as possible, especially on a mental level, to win the games it takes many other things. Aftermath of this 4-0? No, but we know that on 15 with three points at stake, the attitude will certainly be different ”.

7 August – 20:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #good #tired #change #attitude #Morata