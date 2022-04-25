Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

An armored military vehicle of the Russian Army in Transnistria. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Explosions were reported on Monday evening in a ministry in the Transnistria region, which had broken away from Moldova. The territory borders with Ukraine, the local regime supports Russia.

Munich/Tiraspol – Explosions in Tiraspol: According to local authorities, the Ministry for State Security was attacked in Transnistria in Moldova. The authorities announced on Monday evening (April 25) that the building had been fired at with anti-tank ammunition. There were no deaths or injuries due to a day off.

Explosions in Tiraspol (Transnistria): Ukraine and Moldova blame Russia

Transnistria is a breakaway region from Moldova bordering Ukraine, ruled by a Russian-backed regime. Internationally, Transnistria is not recognized as an independent entity. The 14th Russian Guards Army has been stationed in the region, which is home to almost 500,000 people, since the end of the Soviet Union. It is unclear how many soldiers it has.

After the news broke, Ukraine’s intelligence agency accused Russia of conducting “false flag operations” in Transnistria The Kyiv Independent reported. The Moldovan government has described the incident as “an excuse to create tension” in the region. As the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in the evening, the Russian secret service plans to continue such operations in order to draw the Russian-dominated area of ​​Moldova on the border with Ukraine into the war.

Explosions in Transnistria: 14th Russian army stationed in breakaway region from Moldova

Around 30 percent of the population in Transnistria is of Russian origin. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, war broke out between the newly formed Moldovan armed forces and Transnistrian separatists who wanted independence from the newly formed Republic of Moldova. Between March and August 1992, the military conflict claimed around 1000 lives and around 4500 people were wounded. The conflict was settled under the mediation of the 14th Russian Army stationed there. Moldova’s armed forces were unable to capture the region at the time.

The 14 Russian Army remained as a peacekeeping force in the area henceforth referred to as the “Security Zone”, where it has since been stationed around the Colbasna ammunition depot in the north. According to the “Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)”, Russia committed itself in 1999 to the complete withdrawal of its troops by 2002. During this time, Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin first became Prime Minister (Head of Government, 1999 – 2000) and then President Russia. (pm)