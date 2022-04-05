From that bitter confrontation at the start of the season on the sidelines between him and captain Chiellini (“it’s not a team”) to today, a lot has changed. Max Allegri now believes there are the foundations to build a new great Juve. The defeat with Inter definitively extinguishes the dream of the championship – even if the coach has always relied on the rational part on the issue – and opens the phase of comparisons on the future with the management, those that will lead to the next moves on the market, after the first tastings of last January. We must certainly intervene on the squad with adequate reinforcements, but starting from the fixed points that are already in the squad.