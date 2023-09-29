Featherweight has remained in the eye of the hurricane after the alleged public threats that he would have received so that he would not appear in concert in Tijuana on October 14. Given the controversial situation, the corridos tumbados singer and his team decided to cancel the show he had scheduled in the border city.

However, Peso Pluma’s decision to cancel his concert in Tijuana and in other cities it continues to be a topic on social networks. A strong message has just gone viral video where the singer originally from Jalisco I would talk about his death and what would have happened to him in Baja California if his show had continued. As expected, the publication has generated concern among its fans, despite the fact that the visual was created with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the viral video you can see Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known as Featherweightin a digitized and computer-created image talking about the terrible events that led him to cancel his presentation at the Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.

“I may be murdered Next October 14, I am a Featherweight and I have been involved in a great controversy in recent days. “I have currently been threatened by a group of Mexican drug traffickers, I am one of this year’s breakout singers after having become world famous with my song “She dances alone,”” part of the viral clip mentions.

The singer, recognized for hits such as “La bebe”, also recounts in the video his foray into the genre of war runs and how this has led to threats from alleged members of drug trafficking. This experience has led him to rethink his participation in the concert and share his concern with his followers through Artificial Intelligence.

Video of Featherweight talking about his death in Tijuana is worrying / Photo: TikTok.

“For weeks I dominated the song charts and was one of the most listened to singers, I took my genre of corrido tumbado to the top of the charts, but I made the mistake of trying the genre of narcocorridos in which we make reference to narcos Mexicans, now I face threats,” is heard in the clip that also provides details about the messages published against the artist.

In addition, it was mentioned that the singer would not change the date of his presentation, incorrect information, because the suspension of the concert in Tijuana and some more in other cities.

Alleged video of Featherweight talking about his death worries fans, what is it about? / Photo: TikTok.

Although the video has been confirmed as a representation generated by Artificial Intelligence, the seriousness of its content has generated great concern on social networks. Peso Pluma fans express their anguish for the artist’s safety, despite the fact that the video is the result of technology and not a real statement from the singer. Likewise, it seems that some social platforms have begun to delete the clip to prevent it from continuing to spread the sensitive content.

In another aspect, the controversy has been amplified after learning How much does Peso Pluma charge for a private concert?. According to revelations by José Ángel Ledesma, known as El Coyote, the exorbitant cost proposed by Peso Pluma for private performances has generated controversy and questions about the authenticity of his reasons for canceling concerts.

“(My son) got angry because I didn’t bring Peso Pluma to sing, because I’m not going to pay him.” 20 million pesos for him to sing to me, that’s what he’s charging me,” said El Coyote.

In the midst of this media storm, Peso Pluma fans hope for clarity and peace of mind regarding their safety and future in the music industry. The viral video, although fictitious, has generated divided opinions, although many have calmed down since they know that the singer from Zapopan has preferred to take care of himself and avoid the musical presentation that has generated so much controversy and problems for him.

