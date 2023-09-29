Cocoon And available from todaySeptember 29, 2023, on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which we are reminded of by launch trailer of this fascinating and very successful puzzle adventure developed by Geometric Interactive, also available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Another excellent production from Annapurnawhich is becoming a sort of certainty of quality in the indie sector, Cocoon is the new game by Jeppe Carlesen, who was lead gameplay designer on Limbo and Inside, which automatically makes it a title to keep an eye on, but its quality was confirmed already from the first evaluations.

The launch trailer, meanwhile, shows us various moments of the game and immerses us above all in its strange atmospheresbecause explaining the gameplay is not easy in a few seconds.