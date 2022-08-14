The assumptions involved in the violent acts in TijuanaBaja California and that allegedly belong to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who were arrested, have been transferred to Mexico City.

These are 17 subjects who were arrested, after the wave of violence what happened in the last few days north of the capitalof these, eight have been transferred to the Mexico City.

The arrival of the subjectsoccurred during the early hours of this Sunday, August 14, to be taken to the facilities of the Deputy Attorney General’s Office Specialized in Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO).

The transfer was carried out by means of a aircraft of the Mexican Air Force at Mexico City International Airport (AICM), around the two o’cloc after midnightaccording to media information.

Investigations for violent acts in Tijuana

In the facilities of the SEIDO investigations will be carried out on the acts of violence occurred in Tijuana, where they were allegedly involved.

