





By Duncan Miriri and Katharine Houreld

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s Vice President William Ruto was at the forefront in a hotly contested presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed to guard the center. of vote counting in the national elections, after fights and accusations between party agents.

In the presidential race, official verified results released by the media group Nation showed that Ruto had 51% of the vote, ahead of leftist opposition leader Raila Odinga, who had 48%.

Confusion over media vote counts and the slow pace of electoral commission work have fueled anxiety in Kenya, East Africa’s richest and most stable nation, but which also has a history of fierce election violence.

Reuters was unable to access the official vote count for Sunday’s presidential race. A live stream displaying the results inside the national counting center had disappeared hours earlier.







