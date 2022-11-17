Fausto Aparicio, Secretary of the Municipal Police of Metepec, Gentleman; it was kidnapor by a group of 40 alleged huachicoleros.

was ambushed and deprived of liberty when he was going to the Public Ministry agency to deliver a van with fuel containers that had been insured.

An operation was implemented to rescue the municipal police secretarycommanded by elements of the National Guard, the Army, the Hidalgo Public Security Secretariat (SSPH), ministerial agents and municipal police corporations.

authorities and alleged huachicoleros they confronted resulting in a person with a gunshot wound to the head who was transferred to the Tulancingo General Hospital.

The SSPH reported that the health status of the injured person is reported as serious. So far the identity of the subject is unknown.

After the armed confrontation, the alleged huachicoleros they abandoned the Secretary of the Municipal Police of Metepec in the section of the Mexico-Tuxpan highway that crosses the municipality of Acaxochitlán.

The secretary He was transferred to the Tulancingo General Hospital, where he received medical attention because he had a gunshot wound to the leg.