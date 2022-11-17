Less than a week away from Sao Paulo Grand Prixin Formula 1 the controversy persists for overtaking by Max Verstappen against Sergio Perez, when the reigning champion had not complied with Red Bull’s requests to help the Mexican in the fight for the vice-champion title with Charles Leclerc. From the post-race onwards, criticisms and controversies have rained down on the number 1 without stopping, with some of these which, unfortunately, have gone further.

As communicated by the same Red Bull on the eve of the last round of the championship in Abu Dhabi, sui social media many have expressed the worst of their already poor culture, even reaching threaten with death Dutch or to insult other members of his family or team. Regarding these episodes, Verstappen spoke during the press conference reserved for the riders, also contesting certain news reported by the media on what happened between the two-time world champion and his teammate.

In his comment, the 25-year-old did not accept what happened in the slightest, also and above all due to the total lack of information on the agreements made between the rider and the team: “There were misunderstandings on Saturday and Sunday, but I wasn’t told anything about potential position swaps – he has declared – we then spoke on the radio during the last lap, but no one knew what my answer had been based on what I had said the week before. After the match we had a very serene discussion, we put everything on the table and we clarified ourselves. We should have done this earlier, because I’ve never been a bad teammate to anyone. I’ve always been helpful, and the team knows it. I’ve always put the team first, so it was an episode from which we learned and we said we should communicate better in the future. After the race the media didn’t have all the information to be able to say certain things about me – he added – it was ridiculous actually, because they don’t know how I work in the team and what the team appreciates about me, so all the things I heard were really disgusting. It hurt me even more that it was threatened my family: my father, my mother and my girlfriend, so for me it went further. We didn’t know for sure what was going on, and this thing had to stop. If you have problems with me it’s okay, but don’t blame my family, because it is unacceptable. Now let’s move on, also because I have an excellent relationship with Checo, but I don’t understand when people start attacking me like this without having a clear picture of the situation. The behavior of many people was not acceptable, even those in this paddock to be honest. I’m not just talking about the fans but also those who wrote about me. It’s ridiculous. I’m sick of all this st******* running around on me. In the end I didn’t do anything wrong, people just misunderstood what was going on.”