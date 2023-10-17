Disney’s 100th anniversary has arrived and the company is celebrating in style. For this party, they prepared an emotional short film called ‘Once upon a time there was a studio’, in which they commemorate their creator and bring together all the animated characters of the franchise. Among the more than 500 protagonists of the remembered films, which we can see interact in this video, Mickey and Minnie, Peter Pan, the princesses along with their princes and the villains appear.

For this reason, if you want to be moved by seeing your favorite characters gathered together for the celebration of 100 years of disneythen we will tell you what it is about and where to watch ONLINE the short ‘Once upon a time there was a studio’.

Where to watch ‘Once upon a time there was a studio’ ONLINE?

More than 500 Disney animated characters appear in ‘Once Upon a Studio’. Photo: Disney

Disney turned 100 years old this October 16, 2023 and, as a prior celebration, they released the short one day before ‘Once upon a time there was a studio’. This emotional video is available ONLINE and exclusively on Disney Plus, the company’s official streaming service; Therefore, if you want to see it, you must have an active subscription on the platform.

On the other hand, if you want to watch this short ONLINE and for FREE, it is likely that pages like Cuevana, PelisPlus, among others, will upload it to their platforms. However, these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual content, so entering them is your responsibility.

What is ‘Once Upon a Study’ about?

‘Once upon a time there was a studio’or ‘Once Upon a Studio’ in its original language, brings together all the classic animated characters from disney, who have starred in the franchise’s films over these 100 years of creation. The reason for this emotional video is to celebrate this century of great successes for the company and, to do so, these animated beings are summoned by Mickey and Minnie to take a group photo.