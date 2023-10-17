David Ospina is not having his best moment at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Since his recovery from an injury, he is not taken into account by his coach and He is one of those discarded of the team where stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané play.

It may be of interest to you: Autopsy reveals the possible cause of death of the Spanish footballer Álvaro Prieto

Ospina suffered a serious elbow injury

Ospina, who landed in Saudi Arabian football in 2022 after his successful time at Napoli in Italy, has stopped being a protagonist in Al Nassr after a long injury which kept him away from the playing fields for several months.

The Colombian goalkeeper suffered a serious elbow injury in January of this year and since that date He has not played a single minute with his team. He is not even being called up by coach Luis Castro because he is not registered in the tournament.

Also: Without James? This would be the starting lineup of the Colombian National Team against Ecuador

Ospina signed for two years.

Why doesn’t Ospina play?

Although he has returned to training and been available since September, the Antiochian has lost his place with Arab goalkeepers Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Waleed Abdullah. According to Saudi Arabian league regulations, each team can have a maximum of eight players with foreign passports; with David Ospina, Al Nassr completes nine, Therefore, he is the footballer who was discarded by the club and did not enter the registration list.

In addition, stars such as Brazilians Anderson Talisca and Alex Telles; the Spanish Aymeric Laporte; the Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, the Portuguese Otávio and Cristiano Ronaldo; and the Senegalese Sadio Mané are some of the players who are above the Colombian who could leave Arab football sooner than expected.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot See also Super Fox, Sacramento outruns Warriors. Knicks, what a defense! Cleveland choked

David Ospina leaves Saudi Arabia

According to media reports from the Asian country, David Ospina could have his weeks numbered in Al Nassr and his departure would occur in the next January transfer market.

The Colombian is not part of the coach’s plans, who fully trusts Al-Aqidi, so could terminate the millionaire contract he has with the club of the Saudi Arabian league even though it ends in June 2024.

We show you: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo is attacked in the middle of the match, a fan went straight to hurt him

Currently, the 35-year-old goalkeeper continues training regularly with the first team, but he is very far from seeing minutes in official matches. This would also be one of the reasons why the technician Néstor Lorenzo decided not to call him up to the Colombian National Team for the qualifying games.

During his stay in Arab lands, David Ospina has played 13 games defending Al Nassr’s goal in the Saudi Pro League, where he was able to keep his goal undefeated eight times. However, it has already been nine months without activity for a field position where continuity is needed.

David Ospina and his possible return to Atlético Nacional

Some months agoDavid Ospina did not hide his desire to return to Atlético Nacional at some point and expressed that he looks forward to the opportunity.

“If at some point that opportunity presents itself, it will always be welcome. We will hope that moment can come,” he said in an interview he conducted in April of this year.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO