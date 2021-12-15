With emotions on the surface for the Argentine’s retirement Sergio AgueroWe decided to review all the tournaments in which the champion was established. Faithful demonstration of how insane his professional career was. Look!
In the 2009/10 season, Kun managed to give Atlético Madrid the first UEFA Europa League in history. It was one of the pillars in that conquest.
After being crowned champions of the Europa League, the Colchonero had to face Inter (ITA) in Monaco for the Super Cup 2010. It was a victory for the Spanish 2-0, with a annotation of the Argentine. Always him.
During his time at Manchester City, the trophy that he repeated the most in his showcase was the Carabao Cup. He was crowned champion of this competition in 6 chances: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21. I facilitate for the born in Quilmes.
One of the most prestigious and competitive competitions – for many, the most – in World football and for Agüero one of the easiest to win. Raised 5 times the Premier League and became the foreigner with the most goals (177) in this contest.
In three chances, the Argentine star emerged from Independiente celebrated the coronation with City in the Community Shield. The closest thing to a Summer Cup won by Kun.
By 2018/19 season, Sergio Agüero reaped a new trophy in his record. It is the FA Cup, the oldest tournament in the world.
In one of his first approaches to the Argentine National Team, in the U-20 team, Agüero was crowned World champion in both 2005 and 2007. There, one of the most beautiful friendships in football was born, between the Kun and Lionel Andrés Messi.
With a goal from Ángel Di María, the Argentine National Team obtained the Olympic Gold in Beijing 2008 and thus Sergio Agüero hung on his neck his first and only medal in this competition. Although some despise it, not all have them …
After several blows he suffered with the Argentine National Team -between lost finals and individual criticism-, the Kun, already in a secondary role, managed to raise his first title with the Major in the America’s Cup 2020. He deserved it.
