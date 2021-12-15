A report presented this week to the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council showed that, four months after the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, the country is experiencing a humanitarian crisis that particularly affects women and children.

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif pointed out that the situation is exacerbated by the impact of international sanctions and government asset freezes and attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan and other armed groups, but highlighted a series of human rights abuses by the Taliban.

Although the regime announced a general amnesty in the country in August, al-Nashif’s cabinet received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government were murdered. At least 72 murders were attributed to the Taliban; in several cases the bodies were publicly displayed.

“In Nangarhar province, there appears to be a pattern of at least 50 extrajudicial executions of individuals suspected of being members of the Islamic State of Khorasan. Brutal methods of murder, including hanging, decapitation and public display of corpses, have been reported,” added the commissioner, who pointed out that children, especially boys, have been recruited by both the Islamic State Khorasan and the new Afghan government.

Al-Nashif pointed out that an estimated 4.2 million young Afghans are already out of school, 60% of them girls. Even in provinces where authorities allow them to study, there has been a decline in school attendance, largely due to the absence of female teachers, as in many places only women are able to teach girls.

The commissioner considered a decree of December 3 on women’s rights as “an important sign”, but highlighted that the regulation has gaps. “For example, it does not make clear a minimum age for marriage, nor does it refer to any broader rights of women and girls to education, work, freedom of movement or participation in public life,” he argued, adding that the part of the women are prohibited from working, except for some teachers, health professionals and NGO employees. The closing of bazaars run by women prevents them from selling products to survive.

Also in the area of ​​human rights, the UN Human Rights Commission was informed that at least eight activists and two journalists were killed and others injured by unidentified armed men since August.

The UN mission in the country recorded nearly 60 arrests, beatings and apparently arbitrary threats of activists, journalists and officials of the Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan, attributed to the Taliban regime. Women’s rights advocates were threatened and many media and civil society groups closed their doors.

Al-Nashif also cited that the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission has been unable to operate since August, while the Afghan Independent Bar Association lost its autonomy as Taliban authorities began to administer its activities under the Ministry of Justice.

Finally, the commissioner pointed out that the latest survey carried out by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) revealed that around 98% of Afghans are not consuming enough food, an increase of 17% since August.