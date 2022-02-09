The Norwegian striker is convinced to go to the next level and change Borussia Dortmund for a team with more aspirations. These are the teams with which Haaland could sign next summer.
The Blaugrana team seeks to give a blow by signing a player who can contribute, at least the number of goals that Messi did, because after his departure they are a much less fearsome team. Haaland is seduced by the idea of going to Barça and competing against Mbappé, who will probably sign for Real Madrid, however the Catalan team is immersed in serious financial problems that could frustrate his signing.
The Madrid team dreams of joining Mbappé and Haaland in the same team and dominating world football. Against him is the difficulty of managing and fitting in two footballers with so much future, but Florentino Pérez has already shown that he is capable of convincing several galactic players.
The Bavarian team is looking for a replacement for Lewandowski before the Pole’s likely departure next summer, or as a replacement for the future, due to the age of Bayern’s 9. Haaland would be the ideal substitute, he knows the German league, and he knows that with Bayern he can aspire to anything.
An astronomical salary would be Haaland’s great incentive to join PSG, who after the loss of Mbappé would look for a new star for their super squad. However, Haaland could be more motivated by a more competitive league.
The London team acquired Lukaku’s services last summer, but the Belgian does not seem to be happy, so Chelsea would be looking for a high-level striker to replace him and Haaland would be the chosen one.
