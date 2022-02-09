With the objective of establishing new cycles of execution to guarantee the universalization of literacy among the population aged 15 and over, throughout the national territory, the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro edited Decree 10,959which reformulates the Literate Brazil Program (PBA).

Youth and Adult Education (EJA) is a form of formal education in basic education, which takes place within educational networks. The Literate Brazil Program was conceived to fill the gap of a contingent of citizens who have difficulties in following the regular regime of EJA classes.

Created to cover the residual public, which was not reached by the EJA’s education systems, the PBA bet, from its origin, on volunteering to provide citizenship to its target audience.

The original design of the Program had deficiencies that resulted in the interruption of the cycles as of 2016. To remedy these deficiencies, the decree published today (9) brought some innovations in the design of the PBA.

Among the novelties brought to the new cycles, it is worth mentioning the availability, by the federal government, of guidance and training materials, support materials and assessment instruments.

The objective, according to the Ministry of Education, is to make the activities of literacy teachers more effective. There is also a forecast that the ministry will be able to offer financial assistance to states and municipalities that join the program.

To this end, such entities must present a literacy plan with a local diagnosis, based on an active search, and a monitoring strategy to be developed by the local authority.

Historic

The National Education Plan, approved by Law No. 13,005, of 2014, established the eradication of illiteracy as one of its guidelines. To this end, this diploma dedicated two goals to the theme: Goal 5, which affects children’s literacy, and Goal 9, aimed at literacy for young people and adults. Goal 9 includes strategies that involve both formal literacy initiatives and non-formal actions.

