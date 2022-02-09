There Red Bull it will be the second Formula 1 team to unveil its lines and livery for the 2022 season, after the Haas. All the spotlights will therefore be on the team capable of interrupting the Mercedes hegemony of the hybrid era, thanks to the drivers’ title won by Max Verstappen in the final lap of the last race of the 2021 championship. A success that motivated Dietrich Mateschitz’s men even more. , Christian Horner and Helmut Marko, more determined than ever to continue the streak. The riders will be reconfirmed Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, with the Mexican playing a decisive role in Yas Marina’s race for teammate. The livery shouldn’t stray from that of the recent past, with the now classic Red Bull colors on the RB18. Here’s a rundown of the Milton Keynes-based team’s hybrid era cars.

2014 | RB10

Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo

2015 | RB11

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat

2016 | RB12

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat, Max Verstappen

2017 | RB13

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2018 | RB14

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2019 | RB15

Drivers: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon

2020 | RB16

Drivers: Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon

2021 | RB16B

Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez