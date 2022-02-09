When his team didn’t renew his contract, Joe Hawley dropped everything and left with the adorable little dog Freedom.

The choice he wanted to make is truly singular Joe Hawley, a former professional football player. When his team decided not to renew his contract, he sold all his possessions and set off on a journey, with no destination or plans, in the name of adventure. Together with him, a very special friend.

The life of professional athletes is not just plain sailing. People think that, having a lot of money, they live one carefree life and just happy. But that’s not the case at all.

They have to maintain a very stressful standard of living. Plan everything months in advance e deprive yourself of many things which for an ordinary person are pure normality.

Some players, for this reason, are also partly happy when they stop. So you can enjoy time with your family and friends.

Among them, there is also Joe himself. Him when the Tampa Bay Bucaneers decided to do not renew his contract, made an unusual choice. He donated many of his possessions to charities, sold his he sports car, bought a big van and left for a road trip.

But the thing that has struck many American sports fans is the fact that before leaving, he made a splendid one gesture of humanity.

Joe Hawley and his new friend Freedom

Joe Hawley has always had a great passion for rescue animalsas well as for charity and travel.

So, before leaving, he decided to fulfill a great wish he had always had: to adopt a puppy.

After having seen so many, which did not convey the emotions he was looking for, in the end he found the one right. During a visit to a kennel, he noticed this female pit bull who was already on the list for euthanasia.

I saw her in her cage and she was shaking so much. She was so scared and nervous that I immediately knew I had to do something for her. In that moment I realized that she was the right one.

That puppy took the name of FreedomLiberty, and today she is with her big, kind daddy around the United States, visiting stadiums, schools and other kennels.

A wonderful story that of Joe. A story that deserves to be known and appreciated by anyone.