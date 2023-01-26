Brendan Fraser’s colossal work in ‘The Whale’ and Cate Blanchett’s passion as the conductor who stars in ‘Tár’ headline this weekend’s premieres on the billboard. A weekend that also welcomes the arrival of ‘Lobo feroz’, a suffocating psychological thriller that gives us one of Adriana Ugarte’s most impressive performances.

Darren Aronofsky The Whale



Brendan Fraser carries on his shoulders the full weight of ‘The Whale’, the latest film by Darren Aranofsky, which has earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor. The actor plays a severely obese lonely English teacher whose existence is marked by the death of a loved one, trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter in one last chance for redemption.

The world famous Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is only days away from recording the symphony that will take her to the heights of her already formidable career. Tár’s remarkably bright and charming foster daughter, six-year-old Petra, has a key role in the task. And when the elements seem to conspire against Lydia, the young woman is an important emotional support for her struggling mother.

Gustavo Hernandez big bad wolf



A policeman on the edge of the law (Javier Gutiérrez) and a woman in search of revenge (Adriana Ugarte) cross paths obsessed with discovering the murderer behind the brutal crimes of several girls. Both are willing to do whatever it takes to get their confession, even if they have to take the law into their own hands. An exemplary detective (Juana Acosta) will fight against the clock to prevent irreparable mistakes and that desperate search for the truth becomes the fiercest of wolves.

J.D. Dillard Devotion. a hero story



In 1950, when the Cold War threatens international peace, two young pilots from different worlds are accepted into an elite squadron for training: one is Tom Hudner, an impeccable soldier. The other is Jesse Brown, a fiercely talented pilot, who would become the first African-American to fly in combat for the United States Navy. Inducted into the VF-32 squadron together, Tom and Jesse are pushed to the limit to become the best fighter pilots. Within the close brotherhood of the squad, Tom and Jesse form a firm friendship; which will be put to the test on the heated battlefield, when one of them is shot down behind enemy lines.

Laurent Lariviere The life without you



Walking through Paris, Joan Verra runs into his first love. Not knowing how to deal with the reunion, he flees to his country house to remember the last 40 years, idealizing all those moments in his life. Her son Nathan, recently arrived from Montreal, is with her now. A journey as desired as it is revealing about accepting the stories we tell ourselves.

Jerome Salle Kompromat: The Russian File



Mathieu, a member of the French institute in Irkutsk, is arrested overnight by the Russian authorities. Imprisoned and accused of sexual abuse of his own daughter, he realizes that he is the victim of a ‘Kompromat’. With the help of the FSB, someone has created a case to incriminate him. Isolated, he has nowhere to turn. Proving his innocence is impossible: the only solution is to escape. Thriller from director and screenwriter Jérôme Salle (‘Zulu’), inspired by a true story about compromising materials, real or forged, intended to be used by the FSB to build a criminal case or destroy a person’s life. A film starring Gilles Lellouche (‘C’est la vie!’) and Joanna Kulig (‘Cold war’).

Desperate to pay off his debts, a man tries to manipulate his father into selling the family business, a funeral home. What he doesn’t know is that he has inadvertently unleashed an ancient demon that takes over the souls of children and now has its sights set on his pregnant wife.

haipeng sun the lion boy



The lion dance is a very important tradition in the Chinese New Year celebrations and many other remarkable cultural events of Chinese culture, one of the oldest in the world. The brave lion represents strength and courage, thanks to which the dance is said to bring wealth and happiness. And it is this traditional Chinese dance that has captivated the young Yuen, who from a very young age went with his parents to see the lion dance. One day, this young man meets a girl, who attracts him so much with her lion dance that he decides to become a dancer together with his friends. However, it will not be an easy path for a boy from a poor background, whose friends are in a similar situation and who has often been ignored or bullied by most of the people around him. Although, it seems that she is lucky on his side to find out that a local fish vendor was an excellent dancer in his youth and could teach him and his friends his majestic technique. Will Yuen, despite being a humble young man, manage to overcome his doubts, ridicule and classism to fulfill his dream of participating in the Lion Dance Championship?

Two spies from the Indian intelligence agency come together to try to solve a top-secret mission, facing great dangers that will threaten them and they will be involved in intense conflicts.

One day, young Magda gives her expensive necklace to a sick girl at the hospital where she works as a volunteer. Her father is sure that she is lying once again and when Magda proves her innocence, he feels ashamed and guilty, but also unable to admit that he was wrong. The relationship between the two is broken and in chaos, and past decisions will have irreversible consequences.

Arnaud Demuynck and Rémi Durin Yuku and the Himalayan flower



At the top of the highest mountains on Earth lives a plant that feeds on the most perfect sunlight… the Himalayan flower. Yuku, a young mouse, leaves her family to go in search of that flower with eternal light and offer it to her grandmother that she will soon have to follow the little blind mole to the ends of the Earth. To achieve this, she must travel a long road full of obstacles. She will have to cross the terrible domain of the castle sewer rats, the meadow of the cruel and voracious crows, the enchanted forest without falling into it and, above all, the bridge of fear guarded by the wolf. But on her journey, thanks to her music and her songs, Yuku will make many friends and discover that they are the most precious treasure to succeed in life’s adventure.

Albert Solé and Raúl Cuevas Return to Raqqa



‘Return to Raqqa’ is the chronicle of what has been possibly the most famous kidnapping in history, that of 19 journalists and NGO officials of different nationalities who were captured by the Islamic State, as narrated by one of the protagonists: Spanish reporter Marc Marginedas, the first captive to be released. Six of the inmates were beheaded in front of a camera. The images were broadcast around the world.