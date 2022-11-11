Many citizens take advantage of the holidays to go on a trip with their own car. Therefore, it is important that you take care of the maintenance of your vehicle throughout the year to avoid suffering inconveniences. One of the key elements of your car is the windshield, which not only serves to hold the ITV sticker. It fulfills several fundamental functions for your vehicle, to the point that safety largely depends on them.

Essential Windshield Features



This part of your car has a large number of functions that help it to function properly.

1. Laminated windshields, for example, provide 30% of the vehicle’s structural strength and are a key element in the event of a rollover to resist roof collapse. They also resist the great pressure that the passenger airbag exerts on them in case of deployment.

2. Another function of this part of the vehicle is aerodynamics. There is a lot of work to get windshield tilt, height, camber and its involvement in the overall aerodynamics of a car.

3. Housing of sensors and cameras. All new cars have some type of sensor mounted on the windshield, from the most well-known rain sensors to advanced vision cameras for anti-collision driving aid systems or autonomous driving and lane guidance technologies. Remember that these camera systems must be recalibrated again when replacing the windshield.

4. Head-up display on the windshield. It is more popular in high-end vehicles, although it is being introduced in more general cars. This system projects information for the driver (speed, navigation, speed limits…) on the windshield, to avoid having to look down and look at the dashboard, but without getting in the way of the road.

5. Protection against ultraviolet rays. This is an important function, especially in summer. All windshields on the market block at least 90% of the sun’s ultraviolet rays, protecting occupants from their negative effects on skin and eyesight.

6. Thermal protection. In some cars, a windshield with a thermal filter is offered as standard or as an option, which reduces the impact of the sun inside and helps control the temperature inside the vehicle.

7. It has a filter made up of a sheet of metal oxides inside the windshield. The most normal thing is that the heated windshield has a free area next to the mirror.

8. Acoustic protection. The windshield also protects you acoustically. The acoustic layer acts at different frequencies, such as low-frequency hum, aerodynamic noise (high frequencies), and rain noise.

9. Windshield demisting function. The demisting function is different from that of the heated rear window, in that it uses a mesh of very fine threads that do not impair the driver’s vision. This mesh heats the windshield with a conductive paint that is capable of reducing fogging inside or defrosting the ice that accumulates outside in winter.

10. Shield function. The windshield can have a protective function, armored cars have special bulletproof glass. Such a windshield can withstand 3 to 5 gunshots every other time. The windshield can also be used as an emergency exit in the event of an accident. The mounts and seals are released by pyrotechnic detonations and the windshield is ejected allowing the car’s occupants to leave.