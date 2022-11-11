The early reviews of the collection Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebrationthat gods votes which are generally excellent, a sign that Digital Eclipse has hit the mark, creating a product of the highest quality. Let’s see what they are:

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.8 / 10

ZTGD – 10/10

NintendoWorldReport – 9.5 / 10

PlayStation Universe – 9/10

33bits – 85/100

Metro GameCentral – 8/10

God is a Geek – 8/10

Nintendo Life – 8/10

GameSpew – 8/10

Siliconera – 8/10

In general, we really liked the interface, as well as the realization of the timelines, dynamic and full of informative material. Many appreciations also went to the selection of games, rich and intelligent, which embraces the entire history of the company. Among the flaws, some absences of historical coin ops and little else are reported.

Currently, the average rating on OpenCritic is very high, given that we are talking about 85, so fans can be on the safe side by buying it.