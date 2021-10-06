Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It is already available for all platforms, but if you were never very interested in this title, then it is likely that you have not even heard of its launch. Well, you still have time to get into the blows and here you can meet the complete list of fighters from your Nicktoons favorites.

Total, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It has 20 playable characters, although it was confirmed that its developers are already thinking of adding more through DLC. For now, these are all Nicktoons that you can use:

Aaahh !!! Real monsters

– Oblina

Avatar: The Last Airbender

– Aang

– Toph Beifong

CatDog

– CatDog

Danny phantom

– Danny phantom

Hey Arnold!

– Helga pataki

Invader Zim

– Zim

The Legend of Korra

– Korra

The Loud House

– Lincoln loud

– Lucy Loud

The Ren & Stimpy Show

– Ren & Stimpy

– Powdered Toast Man

Rugrats

– Creep

Spongebob squarepants

– Spongebob squarepants

– Patrick Star

– Sandy Cheeks

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

– Leonardo

– Michelangelo

– April O’Neil

The Wild Thornberrys

– Nigel Thornberry

Editor’s note: I have been playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl These last few days, and although our full written review is not ready yet, I can tell you that the game is not very good. Especially on the subject of controls, combos and is that beyond the huge fan-service, there is not much to say about this new proposal.

Via: Nintendo Life