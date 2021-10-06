0 COMMENTS
10/6/2021 3:10 pm
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It is already available for all platforms, but if you were never very interested in this title, then it is likely that you have not even heard of its launch. Well, you still have time to get into the blows and here you can meet the complete list of fighters from your Nicktoons favorites.
Total, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl It has 20 playable characters, although it was confirmed that its developers are already thinking of adding more through DLC. For now, these are all Nicktoons that you can use:
Aaahh !!! Real monsters
– Oblina
Avatar: The Last Airbender
– Aang
– Toph Beifong
CatDog
– CatDog
Danny phantom
– Danny phantom
Hey Arnold!
– Helga pataki
Invader Zim
– Zim
The Legend of Korra
– Korra
The Loud House
– Lincoln loud
– Lucy Loud
The Ren & Stimpy Show
– Ren & Stimpy
– Powdered Toast Man
Rugrats
– Creep
Spongebob squarepants
– Spongebob squarepants
– Patrick Star
– Sandy Cheeks
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
– Leonardo
– Michelangelo
– April O’Neil
The Wild Thornberrys
– Nigel Thornberry
Editor’s note: I have been playing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl These last few days, and although our full written review is not ready yet, I can tell you that the game is not very good. Especially on the subject of controls, combos and is that beyond the huge fan-service, there is not much to say about this new proposal.
Via: Nintendo Life
Leave a Reply