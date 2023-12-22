The Club final pitted the Champions League champion, Manchester City, and the Copa Libertadores champion, Fluminense. An extremely attractive match that saw Julián Álvarez, Citizens forward, open the scoring and also close it, with his double that gave the English team a 4-0 victory over the Brazilians.
The former River Plate player completed football at just 23 years old: he is already a world champion, he had the luxury of winning the Copa Libertadores, the Champions League, now the Club World Cup and several more titles, which we will review one by one. There are 14 TITLES! won in 225 GAMES PLAYED as a professional, an average of one trophy every 16 appearances.
River won the 2021 Professional League with Julián Álvarez being the top scorer of the tournament, with 18 goals.
River won the 2019 Argentine Cup, beating Central Córdoba in the final, with an intractable Julián Álvarez throughout the tournament.
In the 2019 Argentine Super Cup, River became champion by beating Racing, with an unstoppable Julián Álvarez.
He was champion of the Champions Trophy, scoring a double in the 4-0 win over Colón.
The first title in his professional career was none other than with River in the 2018 Copa Libertadores, the historic final against the classic rival Boca Juniors, a match in which he debuted.
River beat Atlético Paranaense 3-0 and became champion of the 2019 Recopa Sudamericana, with goals from Ignacio Fernández, Lucas Pratto and Matías Suárez. Another title for Julián.
At the Argentine national team level, they first won a Pre-Olympic Championship, and then they won three titles with Lionel Scaloni as coach and Lionel Messi as their greatest reference: the Copa América was the first, against Brazil at the Maracaná.
The Copa América champion defeated the Eurocup champion (Italy) 3-0, with goals from Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Dybala. Álvarez entered for a few minutes.
Julián had an active participation in this title that the celestial team achieved with eight goals in 28 games with important performances despite being a substitute for Erling Haaland, the team's top scorer and from the same Premier season in history.
A few days after winning the Premier League, the “Spider” was also an important card in Manchester City, which won the FA Cup, beating its classic rival United in the final, at the legendary Wembley Stadium, even though he watched the last game. from the bank.
City achieved a historic treble in England and Europe: Champions League, Premier and FA Cup. In the most important club tournament in Europe, they beat Inter in the final, 1-0.
At the beginning of the current European season, Julián and City had already won the European Super Cup, which pits the Champions League champion, City, against the winner of the Europa League, which was Sevilla from Spain.
