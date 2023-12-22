Just this Wednesday, December 20, Club Deportivo Guadalajara presented its new technical director, Fernando Gagoafter the departure of Veljko Paunovic and almost immediately it was reported about the first loss that the team would have after the Argentine coach took over, but no, it is not a player but rather the technical assistant. Claudio Arzeno.
The uncertainty about the functioning of the team with the arrival of a very offensive coach with limited defense is quite a lot within the red and white team and little by little their style of play will become apparent.
Regarding the coach's technical staff, only two external elements were allowed, however, the coach will have his four trusted men: Federico Insúa, Fabricio Coloccini, Diego Cogliandro and Roberto Luzzi.
According to information from the journalist Rodrigo Camacho, Claudio Arzeno He stopped working after the red and white board wanted him to be their institutional technical assistant for all their projects.
The holidays in Guadalajara are over and the players have already presented themselves to begin the corresponding medical and physical examinations, prior to the formal start of their preseason work towards the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup.
