Over the last few hours, new information has emerged regarding the charging functionality of the iPhone 16 models.

Fewer and fewer days separate us from the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Plusscheduled for next September 20. In the meantime, some new information has emerged regarding the fast charging features of all devices belonging to the new generation of smartphones from the Cupertino company: let’s discover them together in detail.

iPhone 16: 45W charging support One of the most important aspects of smartphones, especially in recent years, is certainly linked to the fast charging features, which allow you to save significant amounts of time. A certification from the China Quality Certification Centre reported that all new iPhone 16 models support charging via USB-C up to a maximum of 45W of powermarking a clear step forward compared to previous generations of iPhone. iPhone 16 This would represent a real 50% increase of the counterpart seen last year with iPhone 15which featured a maximum of 27-29W powerwithout even reaching the official 30W reported by the company.