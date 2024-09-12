Over the last few hours, new information has emerged regarding the charging functionality of the iPhone 16 models.
Fewer and fewer days separate us from the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Plusscheduled for next September 20. In the meantime, some new information has emerged regarding the fast charging features of all devices belonging to the new generation of smartphones from the Cupertino company: let’s discover them together in detail.
iPhone 16: 45W charging support
One of the most important aspects of smartphones, especially in recent years, is certainly linked to the fast charging features, which allow you to save significant amounts of time. A certification from the China Quality Certification Centre reported that all new iPhone 16 models support charging via USB-C up to a maximum of 45W of powermarking a clear step forward compared to previous generations of iPhone.
This would represent a real 50% increase of the counterpart seen last year with iPhone 15which featured a maximum of 27-29W powerwithout even reaching the official 30W reported by the company.
Charging the iPhone 16: The Current State of Play
Previous rumors had in fact suggested some reduced charging times for the new iPhone 16 models, although Apple has never actually commented on the wired charging of the new models. The only mention of this was in fact the MagSafe support with a maximum limit of 25W powerthanks to the help of a 30W power supply.
In addition to the new fast charging features, iPhone 16 will feature several new features, including the introduction of Action button (up until now the prerogative of the iPhone 15 Pro) and the Camera Controlfor immediate camera management and zoom adjustment thanks to the capacitive surface. Finally, we remind you that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will see the light next September 20th: we can only wait for further updates regarding the specifications, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the next few days.
