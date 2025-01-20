He Betis has closed the signing of the Brazilian Antony from the Manchester United. The Brazilian winger will arrive at Heliópolis on loan, with the green and white club assuming part of his salary and assuming a financial penalty that will have to be paid in the event that the footballer plays less than expected. With Antony, Betis signs a footballer who does not go unnoticed on and off the field of playa player with great technical qualities and a dangerous ability to get into trouble.

And it is that at their 24 yearsAntony has been mired in both sporting and non-sporting conflicts. The extreme He didn’t have an easy childhood. since he grew up in a favela in Sao Paulo called ‘Inferninho’ and which he himself cataloged in an interview granted in 2022 as “an infamous place” in which he constantly had drug dealers as neighbors, lived with weapons, the police visited his streets and avoided corpses. Football helped him escape and as he himself admitted, “with a ball at my feet, I wasn’t afraid.” «I would give the rubber band to the drug traffickers, a rabona to the bus drivers, a pipe to the thieves. I really didn’t give a damn,” he detailed in an interview with The Player’s Tribune.

He would be surprising for his footballing audacity and, like many Brazilians, He started out playing futsal until it was recruited at 14 years old for Sao Pauloa club with which he would shine in 2019 in Copinha, a competition that highlights the greatest Brazilian talents. However, despite managing to carve out a place for himself among the best, his time in the club’s youth ranks was not without controversy since He was on the verge of being expelled from the São Paulo team on up to three occasions.

Jump to Europe









Antony was father for the first time at just 19 years oldsomething that he himself acknowledged changed his life. Shortly after, his jump to European football would come. He Ajax He took the lead and signed it, ahead of other clubs that also wanted it. In the Dutch team he would also end up triumphing, leaving his mark both in national competitions and in the Champions League, although along the way he did not generate sympathy in some rivals or famous fans of his own team such as Marco van Basten. The legendary striker classified it as “childish” for his behavior on the grass.

would conquer the Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 winning the final against Spain and in the summer of 2022 he met again with Ten Hag (who was his coach at Ajax) already at Manchester United. Antony would facilitate his transfer by refusing to train with his team and the ‘red devils’ would pay 100 million euros making the Brazilian the second most expensive signing in its history only surpassed by Pogba. Edwin van der SarAjax’s sporting director, even said after the operation that the English had acquired “a potential world star.”

Few things have gone well at Manchester United in recent years, and Antony’s career has been no exception. has had notorious confrontations with Erik Ten Hag (he even called him “bald egghead”) and also with numerous rivals To which we must add that his performance on the pitch was not what was expected for a footballer with a cost of 100 million euros and that, to make matters worse, he also added a very high-profile extra-sports scandal.

Reported by three women

And Antony was accused in 2023 of having attacked up to three women one of them being his ex-partner. The footballer was sidelined by the Brazilian team and was also absent from Manchester United training and matches for some weeks until the club counted on him again after understanding that the footballer had “cooperated fully with the police investigation.” Anthony has denied on several occasions and through different means having committed these acts for which he is being investigated.

Antony has proven throughout his career to be a fast footballer, with an undeniable ability to dribble and find the opponent’s goal, although his temperament has prevented him on several occasions from becoming the footballer that was expected of him. The player himself hopes at Betis to be able to begin to show that his talent and his ability to be differential have not disappeared. Manuel Pellegrini hopes to be able to get the best possible performance from a footballer who had a market value of more than 70 million euros. and for which a giant like Manchester United paid a veritable million.