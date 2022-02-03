There Haas it will be the first team to unveil its 2022 single-seater, officially marking the entry into the new regulatory era that everyone, including professionals and enthusiasts, awaits with great curiosity. The US team – which has collaborated with Dallara since its debut in 2016 – has repeatedly revolutionized its livery, orienting itself according to the needs of the sponsors, as also happened with the entry of Uralkali brought by Nikita Mazepin at the beginning of 2021.

The Russian company will still be Haas’ main economic driver this season as well and will, in all likelihood, continue to maintain the white, red and blue colors of its national flag. In the meantime, however, let’s review all the colors that have characterized the Kannapolis cars in the last six seasons.

2016 | VF-16

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Esteban Gutierrez

2017 | VF-17 (version A)

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2017 | VF-17 (version B)

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2018 | VF-18

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2019 | VF-19

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2020 | VF-20

Drivers: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2021 | VF-21

Drivers: Mick Schumacher – Nikita Mazepin