From: Bettina Menzel

In the course of February, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wants to drop all corona restrictions in the country. The exact schedule will probably follow on Wednesday.

Helsinki – The corona restrictions in Finland are expected to fall in February. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said this at an event on Monday, as reported by several Finnish media. The government wants to discuss exactly when which measure will be taken on Wednesday.

Corona measures fall in Finland: this is the reason

The first easing will come into effect as early as Tuesday. For example, there are no border controls with other EU countries. Finland introduced this in December to curb the spread of the omicron variant. In addition, restaurants can remain open until 9 p.m. from Tuesday and serve alcohol until 8 p.m., as reported by the German Press Agency. For bars and pubs, however, the previous curfew remains in force: the last round at 5 p.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

The government cites the successful vaccination campaign as the reason for the lifting of the restrictions. According to the government, the corona vaccines have proven to be very effective in reducing severe disease progression.

Schedule to follow: when the corona restrictions will be lifted in Finland

The exact point in time when the restrictions in Finland are to be lifted has not yet been determined. So far there has been talk of lifting all restrictions “during February”. The governing coalition wants to negotiate the specific time frame on Wednesday.

The Omicron variant, in combination with a corresponding vaccination rate, has changed the approach to pandemic control in numerous countries. Austria has also decided to relax. Among other things, the 3G rule will soon apply again in tourism.