That she has a feeling with music is certainly not new: Elisa Balsamo attended the Conservatory where she studied piano, which she still plays regularly. So it is not surprising that Elisa Balsamo was invited to the Sanremo Festival on Thursday evening. Invitation, of course, more than welcome: “I am very happy to be there, for the first time I will see him live – he said in recent days -. Sing? No just listening, I can only sing the hymn of Mameli “. As it did last September in Leuven, when she became world champion asphalting a champion of the caliber of Marianne Vos in the final. La Balsamo, which is also profitable on the track, will make its debut in 2022 on February 17 at the Valencian Week. It will be his first outing with the Trek-Segafredo shirt.