Camila Giorgi vs Jessica Pegula, Roland Garros: difficult second round for the Italian tennis player

Super Camila Giorgi in the first round of Roland Garros: the Italian tennis player beat the darling of the home crowd, Alizé Cornet (6/3,6/4) in two sets. Now, however, the Italian champion will have a very difficult second match on the red clay of Paris: in front of her Jessica Pegula29-year-old American number 3 in the WTA world rankings (and a year ago in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros). It will take a super Camila to pass the round. We recall that Giorgi – currently in 37th place in the ranking (and this year’s winner of the WTA 250 tournament in Meridana in Yucatan) at Roland Garros she has to confirm last year’s heavy points when she reached the round of 16 (fourth round).

Camila Giorgi, Alizé Cornet: her style of play puts a lot of pressure on you

Meanwhile, his great performance against Alizé Cornet remains. That after the match you confessed how complicated it is to face a player like Camila Giorgi who has short-term and very offensive tennis: “I’m disappointed I didn’t play the way I wanted, it wasn’t a good match. During the second set I had some chances, she made a lot of mistakes, but I wasn’t really in the match. Her style of play puts a lot of pressure on you. ” And again:” I never expect anything when I go on the pitch. I know what I can do. But during the first round of a Grand Slam, you never know what to expect, especially against a player like Camila. You can’t play against her. I could have played a better game.”

