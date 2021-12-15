After an absence of over ten years, Alinghi, one of the most iconic names in America’s Cup history, returns to battle for the most prestigious sailing trophy. This time the winning team for two consecutive times is partner of Red Bull, driving force in the world of international sport. Alinghi Red Bull Racing, standard bearer of the Société Nautique de Genève, immediately began preparations to participate as official Challenger in the selection regattas for the 37th America’s Cup scheduled for 2024.

“While maintaining the winning spirit that has always animated Alinghi, for this challenge we want to do something totally different, completely new and innovative,” said the founder of Alinghi Ernesto Bertarelli. “When with Dietrich Mateschitz we imagined Red Bull’s involvement in the America’s Cup, he said: our philosophy is not to enter the sport as a sponsor, but to merge into the team, creating a true partnership, growing young athletes and transforming them into the best in their field. Dietrich also proposed to help give a new dimension to the America’s Cup itself ”.

Bertarelli continued: “With Red Bull we are equal partners in this endeavor. They will bring the expertise, energy and strength into creating performing teams, along with their marketing power; we will contribute our experience in professional sailing and in winning the America’s Cup. Alinghi Red Bull Racing will give a new light to the event ”.

Alinghi and Red Bull have long been sporting rivals in events such as the GC32 Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series. Having shared mutual respect and admiration for many years, Hans Peter Steinacher, two-time Olympic champion in the Tornado class and the most successful Austrian athlete in the summer sports category, is thrilled with the new partnership.

“The America’s Cup is the most important sailing event in the world,” said the sailing legend, who was a leader in developing the next generation of sailors as co-founder of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup and Red Bull Foiling. Generation. “Alinghi’s experience and team spirit are unique in the sport of sailing. The whole of Red Bull is behind this project and I doubt that the same could have been done with another team ”.

In collaboration with Alinghi, Red Bull also brings with it the experience of the Red Bull Advanced Technologies section, which has supported Red Bull Racing in achieving a total of five Formula 1 Drivers’ Championships, including the exciting triumph just achieved by Max Verstappen in the last lap of the 2021 season – in addition to the four F1 Constructors’ Championships.

Fresh from the Formula 1 final, speaking live via satellite, the Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, himself a game-changer in motorsports, said: “We welcome Alinghi Red Bull Racing to the world of Red Bull. Our F1 team is looking forward to partnering with this new member of the family to achieve success. Red Bull Advanced Technologies is a highly technological center, offering services to a variety of sports and other sectors, but in particular to Red Bull Racing. We will share our experiences, engineering and whatnot. Alinghi Red Bull Racing will also give us a great contribution, helping us to apply technology to worlds that are new to us ”.

Brad Butterworth, four-time America’s Cup winner, commented: “I have been with Alinghi for 20 years and entering this new challenge with Red Bull is truly exciting. The America’s Cup is a technological regatta that is won on water with race strategy and tactics. Red Bull has proven this time and time again in F1 and in many of the other sports it is involved in“.

Among the teams that Alinghi Red Bull Racing is preparing to face are the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, four-time winner of the America’s Cup and the Challenger of Record, INEOS Britannia. The registration period only opened in early December, so sailing enthusiasts can expect more challengers to be announced in the near future. In conjunction with the America’s Cup, Alinghi Red Bull Racing will also field its teams at the Women’s America’s Cup debut, as well as in the Youth America’s Cup. “Growing the sport and its sailors has always been an important goal for both Red Bull and Alinghi. So Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s commitment to these races will be important and I think seeing these talents in action will be inspiring.“Said Steinacher.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing will have its headquarters near Lausanne, in Écublens, Switzerland, where the hull of the AC75 will be built according to the requirements of the Deed of Gift, the official rules of the America’s Cup. A basic crew led by Arnaud Psarofaghis, the co-skipper of Alinghi’s GC32, and mainsailist Bryan Mettraux will begin training during the winter to prepare a 100% Swiss Made crew.