Dubai (Union)

Muhammad Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, participated in the meeting of the Development Committee of the AFC, which was held today “Wednesday” via video communication technology, headed by Salem Al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Committee, and with the participation of members.

The Committee expressed its confidence in the ability of the new development programs to raise the level of the game at all levels in the Asian continent, in a way that reflects the Federation’s commitment to achieving long-term success in the national and regional federations.

Committee members were briefed on the details of the launch of the Academy of Excellence in the AFC, which includes the provision of management certificate courses and management diploma courses in the AFC, during last October and November, as the two programs aim to raise the level of professionalism in Asian football, by developing the capabilities of The future leaders of the game in Asia.