During the day today, it was officially confirmed that the Radar Pictures acquired the rights to Alicevideogame series with license plate Electronic Arts that over the years has been able to conquer millions of gamers, all to create a real adaptation for the small screen with a TV series that will also see the writer among the professionals David Hayterwho in the past had the opportunity to work at X-Men.

The series represents in all respects a new step forward for EA itself, which continues to expand its market even with products outside the gaming industry, and identifies itself as the first transposition into a television series for the mad and macabre creature of American James McGeea videogame epic that takes a strong cue from the paper work Alice in Wonderlandsaw the arrival of two different video games, the last of which saw the light in 2011.

For the moment, however, no broadcaster or streaming platform has yet acquired the series, currently under development. For the occasion, moreover, Hayter wanted to release an official statement in which it is possible to read:

American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns series of games represent a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. They take you to the heart of a corrupt Wonderland and cast light into the dark corners of a world that no one has ever seen. I am extremely excited to be able to bring this world of madness and wonder to the general public.

According to the little information released so far, the television adaptation will tell Alice’s story shortly after she returns from her journey of pain and violence and we can’t wait to find out how the horrors seen in video games will be presented within the series.

In case you don’t know her, the IP tells the story of Alice who, after having miraculously survived the terrible fire in her house in which her parents lost their lives, attempts suicide in a moment of desperation, ending up being locked up in a psychiatric institution. Now in a total state of crisis and increasingly depressed, Alice’s life is turned upside down even more by the arrival of the White Rabbit, who takes the girl to Wonderland.