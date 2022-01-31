It is not new that the Mexican government has a problem with video game and its violent content. Throughout last year we saw several statements by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of our country, and some officials, where they have pointed out the “dangers” that titles such as free fire represent for minors. Now it was recently revealed that The Secretary of Security has requested that the sale of violent video games be a crime.

In a recent Plenary Meeting with the senators of MORENA, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, asked criminalize the sale of video games that promote violence and drug use to minors. This was what he commented:

“Innovations in technology require adjustments to the legal framework -especially to protect the safety and development of children and adolescents-, so we propose reforms in criminal matters to criminalize the sale to minors of video games that advocate of valence and crime, as well as those that have content on drug use”.

For the moment, this is just a petition, and not yet a legislative initiative, so this would be fine until here, and not go any further. However, considering that MORENA politicians have pointed to video games as a factor in violence directed at minors, the proposal could go further.

On related issues, the Mexican government will launch a campaign to combat video game addiction.

Editor’s Note:

Although the intentions of the Security and Citizen Protection are to protect minors from exposure to violence that can easily be found on the Internet, criminalizing the purchase of video games of this type is excessive. The ranking system exists for a reason, and it seems that these politicians are focusing on things that are not the source of this problem.

