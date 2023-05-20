Only one year has lasted the dream of Alhama in the first division. Randri’s team tied this Saturday at the Alavés field, last classified, at the José Luis Compañón Sports City in Vitoria, a result that certifies the relegation of both teams from the highest category of women’s football.

It was the only result that did not serve any of the contenders on this last day, since both teams were forced to win and wait for other games to maintain the category. Alhama took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to a goal from Pinel. In fact, the players were saved for 25 minutes. However, near the end, the jug of cold water arrived that ended hopes. Sáez, at 84′, put the final 1-1 that condemned the only team in the Region that competed in a first division.

Through tears, the Alhama ElPozo players said goodbye to a difficult season. The first season in the top flight began with eight consecutive defeats that opened up a huge distance, but the players rose and came out of relegation in a remarkable run that took them to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

However, the team shut down. In addition, in mid-April an investigation into the coach, Randri, came to light for alleged harassment and degrading treatment of his players. Since then, Alhama has not won again. In this delicate scenario, there is still the big event, the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina next Tuesday, when Alhama will host Atlético de Madrid.