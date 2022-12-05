Guasave.- With an offensive led by Jesús Castillo and Ramón Ramírez, as well as a quality start from Nico Tellache, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Yaquis from Ciudad Obregon 4-2 and with that rescue the duel of honor in the fourth series of the second round of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

With this result, the blue and whites return to the path of victory and put their numbers at 5-7 in wins and losses, while the tribe was left with 7-5

the pitching

Lefty Nico Tellache claimed his fifth victory of the season by working six and two-thirds innings. He gave up the spot to Dalton Rodriguez, Jeff Ibarra, Carlos Morales and Brandon Koch, who earned his 12th save.

The defeat was for Javier Arturo López, who received three runs in four chapters and a third of work. He was relieved by José Carlos Medina, Francisco Moreno and Alberto Leyva.

the offensive

Algodoneros made the first score at the dawn of the match when Jesús Castillo, with a fly ball to center, sent Jorge Flores to the plate, who anchored on the bases with an error by Juan Carlos Gamboa.

The Sonorans went up in the actions in the third, when Víctor Mendoza with a hit brought in Carlos Sepúlveda, to equalize the score at one run. Then Dariel Álvarez, with a sacrifice fly to the domain of Ramón Ramírez, brought in Phillip Ervin to take command of the clash.

jesus castillo in the third batch hit a triple for the right to send Orlando Piña home, to tie the challenge two races.

for the fourth round Algodoneros went up thanks to the second quadrangular of the season of Ramon Ramirez.

The blue and whites returned to the charge in the eighth, here Heberto Félix produced another on the spikes of David Harris.