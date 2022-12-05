At just 23 years old, the French player Kylian Mbappé stands as the great figure of world football to follow in the coming years. During the Qatar 2022 tour, the Paris Saint-Germain player has also scored five goals to reach a total of nine in his two World Cup appearances. His young age has not prevented him from taking important and leadership roles in a French team that is counting on him to achieve the two-time championship.

#Sports #Kylian #Mbappé #superstar #limit