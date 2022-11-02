Ali Al-Amoudi (Algeria)

At the conclusion of their 31st summit held over the past two days in Algeria, the Arab leaders reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, and their absolute support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to freedom, self-determination and the embodiment of the independent state of Palestine with full sovereignty on the fourth lines of the June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of return and compensation for Palestinian refugees in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948.

They also affirmed adherence to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative with all its elements and priorities, and our commitment to a just and comprehensive peace as a strategic choice.

They stressed the need to continue efforts and endeavors to protect the occupied city of Jerusalem and its sanctities, and to defend it in the face of the rejected and condemned attempts of the occupation to change its demography, Arab-Islamic and Christian identity and the historical and legal situation therein, including by supporting the historical Hashemite guardianship for the protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites and the management of Jerusalem endowments and Al-Aqsa affairs. Al-Mubarak, affiliated to the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Sanctuaries, as the exclusive authority, as well as the role of the Al-Quds Committee and the Jerusalem House of Money in defending the city of Jerusalem and supporting the steadfastness of its people.

The leaders affirmed, according to the “Algeria Declaration”, issued by the summit yesterday,

To adopt and support the approach of the State of Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations, and to call upon countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so.

The leaders commended the Arab efforts exerted to unite the Palestinian ranks and welcomed the signing of the “Algeria Declaration” by the Palestinian brothers of the “Unification Conference for the Achieving Palestinian National Unity,” held in Algeria on October 11-13, 2022, emphasizing the need to unify the efforts of Arab countries. To accelerate the realization of this noble goal, especially by accompanying the Palestinian brothers towards embodying the steps agreed upon within the aforementioned declaration.

The leaders affirmed work to strengthen joint Arab action to protect Arab national security in its comprehensive concept and in all its political, economic, food, energy, water and environmental dimensions, and to contribute to solving and ending the crises experienced by some Arab countries, in a manner that preserves the unity of member states, the integrity of their territories and sovereignty over their natural resources and meets the aspirations of their peoples in Safe, decent living.

They also renewed their rejection of all forms of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and adherence to the principle of Arab solutions to Arab problems by strengthening the role of the League of Arab States in preventing and solving crises by peaceful means, and working to strengthen Arab-Arab relations. In this context, they valued the endeavors and efforts made by many Arab countries, especially the State of Kuwait, with the aim of achieving Arab and Gulf solidarity.

solidarity

According to the “Algeria statement”, the leaders expressed full solidarity with the Libyan people and support for efforts aimed at ending the Libyan crisis through a Libyan-Libyan solution that preserves the unity and sovereignty of Libya, preserves its security and the security of its neighborhood, and achieves the aspirations of its people to reach the organization of elections as soon as possible to achieve political stability. the permanent.

They affirmed the support of the legitimate Yemeni government and the blessing of the formation of the Presidential Command Council and the efforts made to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis in accordance with the approved references, emphasizing the need to renew the humanitarian truce as an essential step towards this path aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement that guarantees Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity and security The Arab Gulf states, rejecting all forms of external interference in their internal affairs.

The statement pointed out the importance of the Arab countries playing a collective leadership role to contribute to efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, and to address all its political, security, humanitarian and economic consequences, in a way that guarantees Syria’s unity and sovereignty, achieves the aspirations of its people and restores its security, stability and status regionally and internationally.

The leaders welcomed the revitalization of constitutional life in Iraq, including the formation of the government, praising its efforts aimed at achieving stability and economic development and embodying the hopes and aspirations of the Iraqi people, while appreciating the successes achieved by Iraq in defeating terrorist organizations, and praising the sacrifices of its people in defending the country’s sovereignty and security.

They renewed solidarity with the Lebanese Republic to preserve its security and stability, support the steps it has taken to extend its sovereignty over its land and sea territories, and express their aspiration that Lebanon implement the required reforms, and that Parliament elect a new president for the country.

Somalia

They also renewed support for the Federal Republic of Somalia in order to consolidate the pillars of security and stability through the contribution of Arab countries to strengthening the Somali national capabilities in the field of combating terrorism, and enabling this brotherly country to respond to the challenges it is facing at the current stage, especially as a result of the severe drought crisis.

They affirmed support for the continuous efforts to achieve a political solution between Djibouti and Eritrea regarding the border dispute and the issue of Djiboutian prisoners.

Meanwhile, the leaders stressed the need to contribute to supporting Arab countries that have gone through difficult political, security and economic conditions, or those facing exceptional cases as a result of natural disasters, by mobilizing the available capabilities according to the various formulas offered bilaterally, Arably, regionally and internationally.

The leaders also stressed the need to establish a zone free of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, in accordance with the agreed terms of reference, and called on all concerned parties to join and implement the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which remains the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation regime.

Meanwhile, the leaders indicated in the “Algeria Declaration” their commitment to moving forward in the path of strengthening and modernizing joint Arab action and raising it to the level of the aspirations and aspirations of the Arab peoples, according to a new approach that supports traditional frameworks and places at the heart of its priorities the concerns and preoccupations of the Arab citizen.

They valued the constructive proposals presented by the President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, aimed at activating the role of the League of Arab States in preventing and resolving conflicts, consolidating the popular dimension, and enhancing the position of youth and innovation in joint Arab action.

They stressed the need to launch an interactive dynamic between official Arab institutions and civil society actors of all spectrums and living forces, by creating spaces for exchanging ideas, fruitful discussion and constructive dialogue with the aim of uniting efforts to raise the challenges posed with the participation of all.

redouble efforts

They noted the commitment to redouble efforts to embody the Arab economic integration project in accordance with a comprehensive vision that ensures optimal exploitation of the components of Arab economies and the precious opportunities they offer, with the aim of fully activating the Greater Arab Free Trade Area in preparation for the establishment of the Arab Customs Union.

According to the declaration, they stressed the importance of concerted efforts to enhance collective Arab capabilities in the field of responding to the challenges posed to food, health and energy security and facing climate changes, while noting the need to develop cooperation mechanisms to institutionalize Arab action in these areas.

The “Algeria Declaration” also included the leaders’ affirmation of the need to build sound and balanced relations between the Arab group and the international community, including its Islamic, African and Euro-Mediterranean surroundings, on the basis of respect for the rules of good-neighbourliness, trust, fruitful cooperation and mutual commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, foremost of which is respect for the sovereignty of States and non-interference in their internal affairs.

partnership

He stressed the importance of cooperation and partnership forums that bring together the League of Arab States with various international and regional partners as important spaces for political consultation, building bridges of communication, and building balanced partnerships based on mutual respect and benefit.

They highlighted that the escalating tensions on the international scene reveal more than ever the structural imbalances in global governance mechanisms, and the urgent need to address them within an approach that ensures parity and equality among all countries and puts an end to the marginalization of developing countries.

They also stressed the need for Arab countries to participate in formulating the parameters of the new international system for the world after the Corona epidemic and the war in Ukraine, as a harmonious and unified group and as an active party that does not lack the will, capabilities and competencies to make an actual and positive contribution in this field.

They drew attention to the commitment to the principles of non-alignment, and to the common Arab position on the war in Ukraine, which is based on renouncing the use of force, and seeking to activate the option of peace through the actual involvement of the Arab Ministerial Contact Group, which includes Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Sudan, and the Secretary-General The League of Arab States, in the international efforts aimed at crystallizing a political solution to the crisis, complies with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and takes into account the security concerns of the concerned parties, while rejecting the politicization of international organizations. In this context, they commended the efforts made by other Arab countries, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The leaders also valued the balanced policy pursued by the “OPEC +” alliance in order to ensure the stability of global energy markets and the sustainability of investments in this sensitive sector, within an economic approach that ensures the protection of the interests of producing and consuming countries alike.

Unite efforts to combat terrorism and extremism

According to the “Algeria Declaration”, the Arab leaders stressed the need to unify efforts to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms, dry up its sources of financing, and work to mobilize the international community, within an integrated approach based on adherence to the rules of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, especially with regard to the demands of partners. Not to allow their territory to be used as a haven or platform to incite or support terrorist acts against other countries.

The leaders welcomed the benign moves and initiatives undertaken by many Arab countries in order to curb the spread of Islamophobia, ease tensions, promote the values ​​of tolerance and respect for the other, and dialogue among religions, cultures and civilizations, and uphold the values ​​of living together in peace, enshrined by the United Nations at the initiative of Algeria.

In this context, they also welcomed the historic visit of His Holiness the Pope of the Vatican to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and his participation and the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in the “Bahrain Forum…East and West Dialogue for Human Coexistence”.

They praised the important role played by the Arab countries in addressing the major challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, and in this regard, the Green Middle East initiative launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They recalled the importance of the Arab countries playing a prominent role in organizing major international events that constitute major and structuring stations for international relations, expressing support for the Arab Republic of Egypt, which is preparing to host the 27th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

They also affirmed the support of the State of Qatar, which is preparing to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and full confidence in its ability to organize a distinguished edition of this global event, and our rejection of the malicious campaigns of distortion and skepticism that affect it.

They also stressed support for the Kingdom of Morocco’s hosting of the Ninth Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, on November 22-23, 2022 in Fez.

They also affirmed the support of the United Arab Emirates in preparing to host the 28th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. They reported support for the candidacy of Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to host Expo 2030.