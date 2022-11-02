New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its continued commitment to protecting refugees and internally displaced persons, including providing humanitarian and relief assistance to the most vulnerable individuals, with a focus on women and children, and working closely with our international partners, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees.

The UAE said in a statement during the briefing session of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to the Security Council, that the world today is facing thorny challenges, such as climate change, food insecurity and conflicts, all of which lead to forced displacement or directly affect the displaced, adding that the situation is becoming increasingly complex in the context of We sought to recover after the Covid pandemic, economic instability, and increasing polarization.

In the statement delivered by Amira Al-Hafeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State Mission to the United Nations, she added: “What increases the concerns is not only the number of these challenges, but their gravity and the difficulty of overcoming them, especially with the number of displaced persons this year reaching a sad and unprecedented level of one hundred in history. Millions of people around the world, all of whom were forced to leave their homes in search of safety and security, to face, unfortunately, difficult living conditions.

Al-Hafeiti stressed the need for all refugees to have equal access to basic needs and services such as food, water and health care, while ensuring that they are protected from all forms of violence, especially violence, sexual exploitation and gender-based violence.

“In the context of our follow-up with concern to many humanitarian situations in their various complex contexts, including Afghanistan, Myanmar and Ukraine, the UAE continues to send relief aid to affected people around the world, including to support Syrian and Rohingya refugees, as well as internally displaced persons in Ethiopia,” she added.

“The Security Council is currently working to put humanitarian exceptions in the United Nations sanctions regimes, and we have strongly supported these efforts as a member of the Council, and we will work to translate them into a realistic reality, so that refugees and all those in need can receive the humanitarian assistance they need,” Al-Hafiti said.

She stressed that addressing the root causes of forced displacement and the factors leading to it is the best approach to prevent it from happening in the first place, so political solutions, dialogue and de-escalation must remain the pillars on which we base our efforts to end conflicts peacefully, as well as being more effective and less costly, ensuring this approach Keeping the most vulnerable people safe in their homes.

Amira Al-Hafeiti expressed the UAE’s belief that the benefits of transforming education will contribute to addressing the root causes of forced displacement, and as High Commissioner Mr. Grandi mentioned during the Rewired Summit held in the UAE in 2021, it is important to develop new solutions to ensure that the forcibly displaced have access to education in order to develop their skills and enhance their capabilities to build a better future for them and to reduce the risk of abandonment.

She also stressed the UAE’s keenness to invest in innovative means of education, such as the launch this year of the country’s digital school to train teachers and provide education for children remotely, including in a number of refugee camps in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Al-Hafeiti warned that climate change will increase the pressures caused by forced displacement, and may raise it to alarming levels. According to World Bank projections, the number of people displaced due to climate change may reach 216 million people around the world by 2050, calling for the development of effective and capable strategies. To adapt to changes, to mitigate the repercussions of this phenomenon on forced displacement.

At the conclusion of the statement, Al-Hefaiti stressed that the response of the international community to these issues depends on the extent of the attention this council attaches to them.